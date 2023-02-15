Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 4.4 %

AYTU opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.23.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu BioPharma will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

