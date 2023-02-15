Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azenta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $89.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

