Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.