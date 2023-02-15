Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Azure Power Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Articles

