Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

About Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 451,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

