Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.47.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
