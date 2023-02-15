Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Shares Up 20.9%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

