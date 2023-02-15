Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,222,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 2,624,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,444.6 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

Featured Articles

