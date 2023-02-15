Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSBR. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

