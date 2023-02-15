Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 866,679 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,963 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 0.8 %

BSMX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. 1,050,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

