Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Down 13.1% in January

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BMRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,544. The company has a market capitalization of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

