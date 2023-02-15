Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.