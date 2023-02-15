Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BGH opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.