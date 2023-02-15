Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BGH opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

