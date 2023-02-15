Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.86 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $454.92 million and approximately $54.86 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
