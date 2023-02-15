Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAX opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $86.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.