BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.49

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as low as $17.36. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 40,939 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.