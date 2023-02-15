Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.