Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

