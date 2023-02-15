Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 70,225 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 3.68% of Park Aerospace worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 82.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

