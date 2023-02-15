Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $16.47 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 22.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

