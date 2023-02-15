Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $29.84 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 1.04% of Globalstar worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 170.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

