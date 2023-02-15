Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.