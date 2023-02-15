Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.14. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.