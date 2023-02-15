Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Raises Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after buying an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after buying an additional 539,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 404,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ZWS stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

