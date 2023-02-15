Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 0.5%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €46.20 ($49.68) and last traded at €47.42 ($50.99). 92,889 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.68 ($51.27).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.34 and a 200-day moving average of €42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

