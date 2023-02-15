Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0368

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Beldex has a market cap of $148.03 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.79 or 0.06858319 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00081087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00024418 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.