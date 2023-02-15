BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.41

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 466866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.55.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
