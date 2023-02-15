BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as low as C$10.68. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.72, with a volume of 27,234 shares changing hands.
Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83.
In related news, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total transaction of C$432,559.88. In related news, Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total value of C$448,976.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,653,924.73. Also, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total value of C$432,559.88.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
