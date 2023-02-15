Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 676,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.