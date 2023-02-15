Berry Street Capital Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 12,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,025. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

