Berry Street Capital Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 8.9% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. 861,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

