Biconomy Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $184.93 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

