Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 752,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 297,101 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $24.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $749.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

