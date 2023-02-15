Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,673 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,234,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $321,470,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

CRM stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

