Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $850.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $850.00 and last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $850.00.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $735.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

