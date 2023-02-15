Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.
Biogen Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.11. 621,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,114. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.85.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
