Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.11. 621,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,114. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.71.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

About Biogen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,657,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.