Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.25. 710,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,059,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,718,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

