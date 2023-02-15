BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 123,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 267,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

BioLargo Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

