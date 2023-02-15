Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $3.05 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 2.1% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,064. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
