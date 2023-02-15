Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 2,881,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.53. Bit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 137.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

