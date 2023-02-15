Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $41.45

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $798.59 million and approximately $33.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $41.45 or 0.00181231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00558101 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00051206 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
