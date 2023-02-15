BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $723.25. 87,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,554. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.27 and its 200-day moving average is $685.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

