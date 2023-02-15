BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,117 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHN remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

