BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,144. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

