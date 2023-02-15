BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MHN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,144. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.