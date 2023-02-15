Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,198. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

