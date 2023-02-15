Blair Thomas Sells 750,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.90), for a total value of £2,407,500 ($2,922,432.63).

Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Blair Thomas sold 665,290 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.87), for a total value of £2,122,275.10 ($2,576,201.87).

On Monday, February 6th, Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.88), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,440.16).

On Friday, February 3rd, Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.76), for a total value of £4,741,632.90 ($5,755,805.90).

Harbour Energy Price Performance

HBR opened at GBX 313.90 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.29. Harbour Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 272.61 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harbour Energy Company Profile

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

