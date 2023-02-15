Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 301,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,782. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 871,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

