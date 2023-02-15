Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 80,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.
