Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 80,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Featured Articles

