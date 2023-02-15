Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Bombardier Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 18,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,924. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

