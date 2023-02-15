Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SAM traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.91. 232,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.11 and a 200 day moving average of $359.10. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $426.36.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $351.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

