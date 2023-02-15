Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$204.57. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at C$202.00, with a volume of 110,066 shares changing hands.

Boyd Group Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$202.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.