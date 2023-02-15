Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.67% of Millicom International Cellular worth $30,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 70,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

