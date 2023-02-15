Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 91,995 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,995 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.28% of Flex worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Flex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

FLEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 699,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

